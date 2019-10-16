Friends of the Library fall book sale starts Wednesday

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - Onto the next chapter with Spokane Public Library as it hosts this year's Friends of the Library fall book sale.

The book sale will begin Wednesday, Oct. 16 for the members who purchased pre-sale. You can join the pre-sale members for $10 at the door in order to get the first look at what is for sale.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 17 the book sale will be open to everyone and will go through Saturday, Oct. 19.

All books will be for sale starting as low as $1. To learn more about hours of the event, check out the library's Facebook event.