Friends hold vigil for teen killed day after graduation

WALLACE, IDAHO. - It's a time in their lives Wallace High School students should be celebrating but just four days after graduating, many returned to campus to mourn the loss of 18-year-old Colten Holzheu.

The teenager died May 25 in a fatal car crash. Police are investigating the other teen behind the wheel for distracted driving. Idaho State Police said they found evidence that fireworks were being lit inside the car.

Nearly 180 people -- Holzheu's friends, family, teachers and coaches were at Tuesday's vigil. Many remembered the 18-year-old for his positive attitude toward life, and someone who would standup for anyone.

"I was bullied freshman year, and he actually helped me out and I came to school because of him," said one of Holzheu's friends.

Football was a big part of Holzheu's life, and for his teammates, Holzheu was a big part of theirs.

"I hate that I'm having to remember him and I can't just call him," one former teammate said. "Every morning is hard without him and I have a couple people that I talk to in my life -- he was one of them."

While news of the teen's death has been hard on his friends, the loss is even more heart wrenching for Holzheu's family.

"We were two days apart," Holzheu's cousin said. "Hard to see him go. I celebrated every one of my birthday's with that kid, I loved him more than anything in the world."

