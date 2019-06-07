News

Friday Night Music Series in Manito Park starts Friday

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:07 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:43 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - You can catch some live music in one of Spokane's most beautiful spots tonight! The Friday Night Music Series returns to Manito Park Friday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m. 

The music is played at Manito Park Bench Cafe, which is located between Mirror Pond and the Joel E. Ferris Perennial Garden.

The shows are free! They'll happen every Friday from 6-8 p.m. from now through August.

The music lineup is as follows:
June 7: The Tourist Union
June 14: Wyatt Wood Music
June 21: Rusty Jackson Music
June 28: Nick Grow Music

July 5: Paul Grove
July 12: Brad Keeler Trio
July 19: Live Music: Dario Ré
July 26: Michael & Keleren Millham

August 2: Mountains in the Sea
August 9: Just Plain Darin
August 16: Wyatt Wood Music
August 23: Daniel Hall

Find more information about the event and each of the artists HERE.

