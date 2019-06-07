Friday Night Music Series in Manito Park starts Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - You can catch some live music in one of Spokane's most beautiful spots tonight! The Friday Night Music Series returns to Manito Park Friday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m.

The music is played at Manito Park Bench Cafe, which is located between Mirror Pond and the Joel E. Ferris Perennial Garden.

The shows are free! They'll happen every Friday from 6-8 p.m. from now through August.

The music lineup is as follows:

June 7: The Tourist Union

June 14: Wyatt Wood Music

June 21: Rusty Jackson Music

June 28: Nick Grow Music

July 5: Paul Grove

July 12: Brad Keeler Trio

July 19: Live Music: Dario Ré

July 26: Michael & Keleren Millham

August 2: Mountains in the Sea

August 9: Just Plain Darin

August 16: Wyatt Wood Music

August 23: Daniel Hall

Find more information about the event and each of the artists HERE.

