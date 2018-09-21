Friday morning's top stories
Fire dept. increases response size near homeless shelter after threats, vandalism
21-year-old Lewiston man killed in crash on US95
Authorities identify woman found in Spokane River
3-day-old and 2 other infants stabbed at a New York in-home day care center
Health Alert: Potentially deadly toxin found in Moses Lake
Heads up, drivers! Extra state troopers looking for distracted drivers this weekend
Providence, Walgreens team up to bring express care clinics to Spokane
Last weekend to ride the Route of the Hiawatha
Meet local first responders at Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday
