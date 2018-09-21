News

Friday morning's top stories

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 08:15 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 09:47 AM PDT

Morning Sprint for September 21

SPOKANE, Wash. - KXLY4's Good Morning Northwest team has the news you to need to know to get your day started this Friday morning. 

More information on today's Morning Sprint stories:

Fire dept. increases response size near homeless shelter after threats, vandalism

21-year-old Lewiston man killed in crash on US95

Authorities identify woman found in Spokane River

3-day-old and 2 other infants stabbed at a New York in-home day care center

Health Alert: Potentially deadly toxin found in Moses Lake

Heads up, drivers! Extra state troopers looking for distracted drivers this weekend

Providence, Walgreens team up to bring express care clinics to Spokane

Last weekend to ride the Route of the Hiawatha

ValleyFest starts tonight!

Meet local first responders at Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday

