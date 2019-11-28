Friday is your last chance to enjoy state parks for free this year

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you would rather spend your day outdoors than inside the mall battling crowds, you’re in luck.

Washington State Parks are free on Friday, which will also be the last free park day offered this year.

Your next opportunity to enjoy parks for free comes on News Years Day.

Free park day means you can enjoy a trip to any state park without needing a Discover Pass to park.

The pass costs $30 a year or $10 a day. The 2011 law that created the Discover Pass system also directed the stat parks system to offer as many as 12 free days per year.

Below are the 2020 State Parks free days: