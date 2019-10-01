News

Freezing weather may subside by next week!

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 07:27 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:27 PM PDT

Freezing weather may subside by next week!

SPOKANE, Wash. - We might be done with the snow for a little while, but we are not done with the cold! In fact, Tuesday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the season so far. Clouds will clear overnight Monday, and temperatures will easily plummet into the 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the region into Tuesday Morning. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week.  The next chance of precipitation in the valleys will move in for the weekend, but it will be rain, not snow.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS