Freeman community holds vigil on tragic anniversary.

ROCKFORD, Wash. - As the sun set on a dark anniversary at Freeman High School - students, parents, teachers, and first responders appeared from all corners of the community - like they did on the morning of September 13, 2017.

Hundreds of people gathered on the football field for a candlelight vigil - not to dwell in the tragedy, but to remember the young man who lost his life, and the heroism that took place.

A year has passed since a student walked into the halls of Freeman High School and opened fire, killing Sam Strahan. The school unveiled a memorial in his name Thursday. Etched in rock, it says "In Loving Memory Of Sam Strahan - Bravery and Selflessness" Strahan is credited with confronting the gunman and protecting his classmates.

In the days, weeks, and months after the shooting, the community rallied together, bonded by their new motto: Freeman Strong.

It's a phrase that's come to symbolize the resilience and strength shown by members of the Freeman community following an unthinkable tragedy.