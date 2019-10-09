Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is offering free disposal of yard debris following Monday's overnight wind storm.

According to the City, residents can bring their trees and tree limbs to the Waste to Energy Facility at 2900 South Geiger Boulevard through Saturday, October 19.

This free service is only available to Spokane residents, but not commercial landscaping or yard care professionals.

People bringing in their debris should tell the scale clerk that they are disposing of tree branches from the storm. The City is requesting that residents cut the branches to under six feet in length to make disposal easier.

The Waste to Energy Facility is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tree branches and pieces can also be placed in green yard-waste bins for collection on garbage days. The City requests that branches be smaller than three inches in diameter, and fit in the bin.

Residents clearing debris from their property are encouraged to use caution, inspecting for downed power lines or gas leaks before working.