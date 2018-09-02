Free symphony performance Monday in Spokane
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with a free concert at Comstock Park.
The free concert includes classics, patriotic tunes and favorites from the world of pop, Hollywood and Broadway.
There will be pre-concert opener with local retro-pop band Super Sparkle. That begins at 4:30 p.m. The Spokane Symphony's performance will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Attendees are welcome to bring a food and folding chairs to enjoy the event.
