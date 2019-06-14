Free Fun Friday: Take a dip in a local pool and Kids Day in CDA
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can head to this weekend:
- Historic Walking Tour
- Saturday
- 10-11:30 a.m.
- Noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Spokane Riverfront Park
- Wear comfortable shoes
- Learn the rich history of the magnificent Spokane Falls, Expo '74 U.S. Pavilion, 1902 Clocktower, 1909 Looff Carrousel, Centennial Trail
- Tours will depart from the Humana booth located next to the Rotary Fountain
- Saturday
- Free Swim Saturday
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
- Cheney Outdoor Pool
- All ages are welcome
- Free admission
- Kids Day at McEuen Park
- Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- McEuen Park, Coeur d'Alene
- Games, prizes, food, ounce houses
- Families welcome
- Movie Night: Tangled
- Sunday, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
- Three Peaks Backyard, Spokane Tribe Casino
- All ages welcome
