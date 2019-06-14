Free Fun Friday: Take a dip in a local pool and Kids Day in CDA

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can head to this weekend:

Historic Walking Tour Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Spokane Riverfront Park Wear comfortable shoes Learn the rich history of the magnificent Spokane Falls, Expo '74 U.S. Pavilion, 1902 Clocktower, 1909 Looff Carrousel, Centennial Trail Tours will depart from the Humana booth located next to the Rotary Fountain

Free Swim Saturday Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Cheney Outdoor Pool All ages are welcome Free admission

Kids Day at McEuen Park Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. McEuen Park, Coeur d'Alene Games, prizes, food, ounce houses Families welcome

Movie Night: Tangled Sunday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Three Peaks Backyard, Spokane Tribe Casino All ages welcome



