Free Fun Friday: Take a dip in a local pool and Kids Day in CDA

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can head to this weekend:

  • Historic Walking Tour
    • Saturday
      • 10-11:30 a.m.
      • Noon to 1:30 p.m.
    • Spokane Riverfront Park
    • Wear comfortable shoes
    • Learn the rich history of the magnificent Spokane Falls, Expo '74 U.S. Pavilion, 1902 Clocktower, 1909 Looff Carrousel, Centennial Trail 
    • Tours will depart from the Humana booth located next to the Rotary Fountain 
  • Free Swim Saturday
    • Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
    • Cheney Outdoor Pool
    • All ages are welcome
    • Free admission
  • Kids Day at McEuen Park
    • Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • McEuen Park, Coeur d'Alene
    • Games, prizes, food, ounce houses
    • Families welcome
  • Movie Night: Tangled
    • Sunday, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
    • Three Peaks Backyard, Spokane Tribe Casino
    • All ages welcome

