Free music lessons available at the Downtown Spokane Library
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Downtown Library is offering free music lessons for people of all ages through Lessons @ the Library.
There is no experience required, and the Library provides the instruments for the lessons. All that Spokane Public Library requests is that people only sign up for one lesson per week.
They are offering lessons for:
- Guitar
- Bass
- Drum
- Piano
- Ukulele
Lessons will be taught by Spokane Library's Music Education Specialist, Andy Rumsey. He has a degree in audio engineering, an extensive background in music theory and fifteen years of live performance under his belt.
For students that want to practice at home, they can also check out instrument packs from the library as simply as checking out a book.
For more information, you can visit the Spokane Public Library website here.
