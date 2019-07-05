News

Free movies and music for all ages with this week's Free Fun Friday

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 11:51 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 11:53 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Did you blow your budget on Fourth of July festivities? The fun doesn’t have to end for the weekend and it doesn’t have to cost a thing. 

  • Family nights at the pool
    • Hillyard Aquatic Center
    • Friday until 10 p.m.
    • Movie: Despicable Me
    • Bring your own food and drinks, but no alcohol
  • Movie Night in the Park
    • Majestic Park in Rathdrum 
    • Saturday from 8:15 to 11:30 p.m.
    • Movie: Ralph Breaks the Internet
    • Free admission, popcorn
    • Movie begins at dusk
    • Bring your blankets and chairs
  • 3-Minute Mic
    • Auntie’s Bookstore in Spokane
    • Friday from 7:45 to 9 p.m. 
    • Celebrate First Friday with a fun open mic
  • Friday night music series at Manito Park
    • Manito Park Bench café
    • Friday from 6-8:00 p.m. 
    • Performer: Paul Grove 

