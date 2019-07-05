Free movies and music for all ages with this week's Free Fun Friday

The Park Bench Cafe in Manito Park is now open. (Courtesy: Manito Park Facebook page)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Did you blow your budget on Fourth of July festivities? The fun doesn’t have to end for the weekend and it doesn’t have to cost a thing.

Family nights at the pool Hillyard Aquatic Center Friday until 10 p.m. Movie: Despicable Me Bring your own food and drinks, but no alcohol

Movie Night in the Park Majestic Park in Rathdrum Saturday from 8:15 to 11:30 p.m. Movie: Ralph Breaks the Internet Free admission, popcorn Movie begins at dusk Bring your blankets and chairs

3-Minute Mic Auntie’s Bookstore in Spokane Friday from 7:45 to 9 p.m. Celebrate First Friday with a fun open mic

Friday night music series at Manito Park Manito Park Bench café Friday from 6-8:00 p.m. Performer: Paul Grove



