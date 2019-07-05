Free movies and music for all ages with this week's Free Fun Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Did you blow your budget on Fourth of July festivities? The fun doesn’t have to end for the weekend and it doesn’t have to cost a thing.
- Family nights at the pool
- Hillyard Aquatic Center
- Friday until 10 p.m.
- Movie: Despicable Me
- Bring your own food and drinks, but no alcohol
- Movie Night in the Park
- Majestic Park in Rathdrum
- Saturday from 8:15 to 11:30 p.m.
- Movie: Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Free admission, popcorn
- Movie begins at dusk
- Bring your blankets and chairs
- 3-Minute Mic
- Auntie’s Bookstore in Spokane
- Friday from 7:45 to 9 p.m.
- Celebrate First Friday with a fun open mic
- Friday night music series at Manito Park
- Manito Park Bench café
- Friday from 6-8:00 p.m.
- Performer: Paul Grove
