SPOKANE, Wash. - Your kids can get into the Spokane County Fair for free Sunday if you bring new, or gently used coats to donate to KXLY's Coats 4 Kids Drive.

The annual coat drive kicks off Sunday. KXLY will be collecting coats from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at each main entrance. The drive will continue through the fall at different locations.

For each coat you donate, you'll get a free ticket for a child who is 13 and under.