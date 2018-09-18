News

Free ice cream TODAY

Ben and Jerry's celebrates end of summer

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 12:39 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 03:29 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ben & Jerry's wants to help you celebrate the final moments of summer with a FREE scoop of ice cream at its pop-up store in the Riverpark Square Nordstrom today, September 18th, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

All cones are free, don't miss out on the fun!

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS