Free ice cream TODAY
Ben and Jerry's celebrates end of summer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ben & Jerry's wants to help you celebrate the final moments of summer with a FREE scoop of ice cream at its pop-up store in the Riverpark Square Nordstrom today, September 18th, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
All cones are free, don't miss out on the fun!
