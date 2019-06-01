Free historic walking tours to be offered in Riverfront Park this summer

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Historic walking tours are being offered this summer at Spokane’s Riverfront Park, free of charge.

Learn the history of the beautiful Lilac City through tours featuring Spokane Falls, the 1902 Clocktower, and more.

There will be two tours, one at 10-11:30 a.m. and the other at 12-11:30 p.m. every Saturday, June through August. The event is sponsored by Humana.

