Free historic walking tours to be offered in Riverfront Park this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Historic walking tours are being offered this summer at Spokane’s Riverfront Park, free of charge.
Learn the history of the beautiful Lilac City through tours featuring Spokane Falls, the 1902 Clocktower, and more.
There will be two tours, one at 10-11:30 a.m. and the other at 12-11:30 p.m. every Saturday, June through August. The event is sponsored by Humana.
Free Historic Walking Tours in Riverfront every Saturday (June-August)! Two tours will be offered from 10-11:30am & 12-1:30pm. Learn the rich history of the magnificent Spokane Falls, Expo '74 U.S. Pavilion, 1902 Clocktower and more!— Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) June 1, 2019
Sponsored by: @Humana pic.twitter.com/5SyrkIvfgt
