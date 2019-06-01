News

Free historic walking tours to be offered in Riverfront Park this summer

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 03:35 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Historic walking tours are being offered this summer at Spokane’s Riverfront Park, free of charge. 

Learn the history of the beautiful Lilac City through tours featuring Spokane Falls, the 1902 Clocktower, and more. 

There will be two tours, one at 10-11:30 a.m. and the other at 12-11:30 p.m. every Saturday, June through August. The event is sponsored by Humana. 

 

