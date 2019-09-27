Free fun things for the family this weekend in Spokane

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash - It's the first full weekend of fall in Spokane and it certainly won't feel like it. Still, there are plenty of things to do with the family!

Free Night at Mobius : Washington Trust is sponsoring a free night for the first 500 people at Mobius Science Center and Mobius Kids. It runs from 5-8 Friday night.

: Washington Trust is sponsoring a free night for the first 500 people at Science Center and Kids. It runs from 5-8 Friday night. Fourever Park: Fall Fitness Day in Riverfront Park. It starts with a 5k at 8:00 am - run or walk the Centennial Trail. Then, hop into a free barre, yoga or meditation class. Full schedule here - they'll move the classes inside if it's too cold.

Park: Fall Fitness Day in Riverfront Park. It starts with a 5k at 8:00 am run or walk Trail. Then, hop into a free barre, yoga or meditation class. Full schedule here they'll move the classes inside if it's too cold. Public Lands Day - Saturday is a day to celebrate the public lands all around us. There are trail hikes and clean-up events all over the region. This link has details of some events.

If all else fails, grab a book and a blanket and snuggle up inside. We hope fall will return next week!