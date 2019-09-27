Free fun things for the family this weekend in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - It's the first full weekend of fall in Spokane and it certainly won't feel like it. Still, there are plenty of things to do with the family!
- Free Night at Mobius: Washington Trust is sponsoring a free night for the first 500 people at Mobius Science Center and Mobius Kids. It runs from 5-8 Friday night.
- Fourever Park: Fall Fitness Day in Riverfront Park. It starts with a 5k at 8:00 am - run or walk the Centennial Trail. Then, hop into a free barre, yoga or meditation class. Full schedule here - they'll move the classes inside if it's too cold.
- Public Lands Day - Saturday is a day to celebrate the public lands all around us. There are trail hikes and clean-up events all over the region. This link has details of some events.
If all else fails, grab a book and a blanket and snuggle up inside. We hope fall will return next week!
