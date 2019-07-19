News

Free Fun Friday: take a dip, then dry off with a movie on huge blow up screen

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 07:00 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 07:00 AM PDT

Free Fun Friday: take a dip, then dry off with a movie on huge blow up screen

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four community events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

  • Movie in the Park & Free Swim
    • Saturday, 6-10 p.m.
    • Southside Family Aquatics Facility, Spokane
    • Free swim starts at 6 p.m.
    • Movie starts at dusk
    • Watch How To Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World on a big blow up screen
  • The Quest Sunday Fest
    • Sunday, 11-5 p.m.
    • Grand Plaza in front of Northern Quest hotel
    • Local and regional art, crafts
    • Kids activities
    • Performance art, music
  • Rathdrum Days 2019
    • Friday & Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m.
    • Rathdrum, Idaho
    • Street dance, beer garden
    • Parade, live music, car show, contests, kids fun zone
  • 20th Annual South Perry Street Fair
    • Yoga at Grant Park
    • Kidzone at Grant Park
    • Street fair
    • Story time for kids

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS