Free Fun Friday: take a dip, then dry off with a movie on huge blow up screen

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four community events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Movie in the Park & Free Swim Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Southside Family Aquatics Facility, Spokane Free swim starts at 6 p.m. Movie starts at dusk Watch How To Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World on a big blow up screen

The Quest Sunday Fest Sunday, 11-5 p.m. Grand Plaza in front of Northern Quest hotel Local and regional art, crafts Kids activities Performance art, music

Rathdrum Days 2019 Friday & Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m. Rathdrum, Idaho Street dance, beer garden Parade, live music, car show, contests, kids fun zone

20th Annual South Perry Street Fair Yoga at Grant Park Kidzone at Grant Park Street fair Story time for kids

