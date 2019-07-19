Free Fun Friday: take a dip, then dry off with a movie on huge blow up screen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four community events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:
- Movie in the Park & Free Swim
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m.
- Southside Family Aquatics Facility, Spokane
- Free swim starts at 6 p.m.
- Movie starts at dusk
- Watch How To Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World on a big blow up screen
- The Quest Sunday Fest
- Sunday, 11-5 p.m.
- Grand Plaza in front of Northern Quest hotel
- Local and regional art, crafts
- Kids activities
- Performance art, music
- Rathdrum Days 2019
- Friday & Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Rathdrum, Idaho
- Street dance, beer garden
- Parade, live music, car show, contests, kids fun zone
- 20th Annual South Perry Street Fair
- Yoga at Grant Park
- Kidzone at Grant Park
- Street fair
- Story time for kids
