Free Fun Friday: Meet your Spokane Police this Saturday and enjoy a movie at the park

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Community Appreciation Day Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. SCC Soccer Field (1810 N. Greene St.) K-9, motor unit, demonstrations Meet your Spokane Police

Spokatopia Saturday, 9- 3 p.m. Camp Sekani (E. Upriver Drive) More than 40 outdoor exhibitors Food trucks, beer garden, live music, mountain bike jump show

Summer Movie Series at Shadle Park Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. Shadle Park Movie: We Bought a Zoo Bring lawn chairs, blankets

Park Sunset Salsa Dancing Saturday, 9 p.m. Spokane Riverfront Park Salsa, bachata , merengue All dance levels welcome



