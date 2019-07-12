News

Free Fun Friday: Meet your Spokane Police this Saturday and enjoy a movie at the park

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

  • Community Appreciation Day
    • Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
    • SCC Soccer Field (1810 N. Greene St.)
    • K-9, motor unit, demonstrations
    • Meet your Spokane Police
  • Spokatopia
    • Saturday, 9- 3 p.m.
    • Camp Sekani (E. Upriver Drive)
    • More than 40 outdoor exhibitors
    • Food trucks, beer garden, live music, mountain bike jump show
  • Summer Movie Series at Shadle Park
    • Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m.
    • Shadle Park
    • Movie: We Bought a Zoo
    • Bring lawn chairs, blankets
  • Sunset Salsa Dancing
    • Saturday, 9 p.m.
    • Spokane Riverfront Park
    • Salsa, bachata, merengue
    • All dance levels welcome

