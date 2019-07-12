Free Fun Friday: Meet your Spokane Police this Saturday and enjoy a movie at the park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:
- Community Appreciation Day
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
- SCC Soccer Field (1810 N. Greene St.)
- K-9, motor unit, demonstrations
- Meet your Spokane Police
- Spokatopia
- Saturday, 9- 3 p.m.
- Camp Sekani (E. Upriver Drive)
- More than 40 outdoor exhibitors
- Food trucks, beer garden, live music, mountain bike jump show
- Summer Movie Series at Shadle Park
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m.
- Shadle Park
- Movie: We Bought a Zoo
- Bring lawn chairs, blankets
- Sunset Salsa Dancing
- Saturday, 9 p.m.
- Spokane Riverfront Park
- Salsa, bachata, merengue
- All dance levels welcome
