Free Fun Friday: In case Hoopfest isn't your thing

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend:

Free swim and movie

Saturday

6-10 p.m.

Southside Family Aquatics Center

Bring blankets and chairs

Come participate in a two-hour swim, then lie out and enjoy the movie Moana with the kiddos.

Free Dishman Hills Hike

Saturday

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Glenrose Unit of the Dishman Hills Conservation Area

Dress for the weather, and be sure to bring poles, snack and water.

Take a 2.75 mile hike that shows beautiful views of Spokane Valley. Be warned, though! The hike has been marked moderately difficult due to the terrain.

Unifest

Saturday

8p.m.-2 a.m.

River City Brewing Lot

Bring your dance moves and dance shoes

It's a free dance party! Enough said.

Optimize your pantry

Saturday

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Spokane Public Library South Hill

Get tips for all the cost-effective ways to meal plan and reduce food waste.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.