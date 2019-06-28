Free Fun Friday: In case Hoopfest isn't your thing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend:
- Saturday
- 6-10 p.m.
- Southside Family Aquatics Center
- Bring blankets and chairs
- Come participate in a two-hour swim, then lie out and enjoy the movie Moana with the kiddos.
- Saturday
- 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Glenrose Unit of the Dishman Hills Conservation Area
- Dress for the weather, and be sure to bring poles, snack and water.
- Take a 2.75 mile hike that shows beautiful views of Spokane Valley. Be warned, though! The hike has been marked moderately difficult due to the terrain.
- Saturday
- 8p.m.-2 a.m.
- River City Brewing Lot
- Bring your dance moves and dance shoes
- It's a free dance party! Enough said.
- Saturday
- 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Spokane Public Library South Hill
- Get tips for all the cost-effective ways to meal plan and reduce food waste.
