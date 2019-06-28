BREAKING NEWS

Free Fun Friday: In case Hoopfest isn't your thing

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 03:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:50 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend: 

Free swim and movie 

  • Saturday
  • 6-10 p.m. 
  • Southside Family Aquatics Center
  • Bring blankets and chairs 
  • Come participate in a two-hour swim, then lie out and enjoy the movie Moana with the kiddos. 

Free Dishman Hills Hike 

  • Saturday 
  • 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Glenrose Unit of the Dishman Hills Conservation Area
  • Dress for the weather, and be sure to bring poles, snack and water. 
  • Take a 2.75 mile hike that shows beautiful views of Spokane Valley. Be warned, though! The hike has been marked moderately difficult due to the terrain. 

Unifest

  • Saturday
  • 8p.m.-2 a.m. 
  • River City Brewing Lot
  • Bring your dance moves and dance shoes 
  • It's a free dance party! Enough said. 

Optimize your pantry

  • Saturday 
  • 2 p.m.-3 p.m. 
  • Spokane Public Library South Hill 
  • Get tips for all the cost-effective ways to meal plan and reduce food waste.  

