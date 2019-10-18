News

Free Fun Friday; get out of the rain and paint some pumpkins

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

  • Pumpkin Painting Party
    • Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
    • Coeur d'Alene Public Library
    • First 200 get free pumpkins
    • Either take them home or display them at the library
  • Family Gymnastics
    • Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
    • Spokane Gymnastics
    • Celebrating paid family and medical leave
    • Kids will have full use of the gym and preschool area
    • Parents can get connected with resources
  • Spokane Zine Fest
    • Saturday, 11-5 p.m.
    • Spokane Public Library (906 W. Main Avenue, Spokane)
    • Magazines, small press books, comics, drawings
  • Girls Code @ Spark
    • Saturday, 10-12 p.m.
    • Spark Central, Kendall Yards
    • Create your own story using core computer coding concepts
    • Grades 4-7

