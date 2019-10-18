Free Fun Friday; get out of the rain and paint some pumpkins

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Pumpkin Painting Party Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d'Alene Public Library First 200 get free pumpkins Either take them home or display them at the library

Family Gymnastics Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Spokane Gymnastics Celebrating paid family and medical leave Kids will have full use of the gym and preschool area Parents can get connected with resources

Spokane Zine Fest Saturday, 11-5 p.m. Spokane Public Library (906 W. Main Avenue, Spokane) Magazines, small press books, comics, drawings

Girls Code @ Spark Saturday, 10-12 p.m. Spark Central, Kendall Yards Create your own story using core computer coding concepts Grades 4-7

