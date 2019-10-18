Free Fun Friday; get out of the rain and paint some pumpkins
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:
- Pumpkin Painting Party
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
- Coeur d'Alene Public Library
- First 200 get free pumpkins
- Either take them home or display them at the library
- Family Gymnastics
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
- Spokane Gymnastics
- Celebrating paid family and medical leave
- Kids will have full use of the gym and preschool area
- Parents can get connected with resources
- Spokane Zine Fest
- Saturday, 11-5 p.m.
- Spokane Public Library (906 W. Main Avenue, Spokane)
- Magazines, small press books, comics, drawings
- Girls Code @ Spark
- Saturday, 10-12 p.m.
- Spark Central, Kendall Yards
- Create your own story using core computer coding concepts
- Grades 4-7
