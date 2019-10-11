Free Fun Friday; events for you, your kids, and their teddy bears

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge!

SCC Car Care Fair Saturday, 9-3 pm. Spokane Community College, automotive building Free checks on air filters, hoses, belts Get your car winter ready

Car Care Fair Putting your Garden to Bed Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Spokane Public Library South Hill Chores for plant care Learn about general clean up, trees and shrubs, lawns, perennials, berries and roses Reservations required, contact Friends of Manito

Teddy Bear Clinic Saturday, 10-1 p.m. Kootenai Health, Coeur d'Alene Bring your child and their favorite stuffed animal Attendees will get the chance to win a giant teddy bear

Harvest Festival Saturday, 10-4 p.m. WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm (behind the bear facility), Pullman Pumpkin patch, games, face-painting Pie and cider sales

