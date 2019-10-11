News

Free Fun Friday; events for you, your kids, and their teddy bears

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 08:33 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:31 AM PDT

Free Fun Friday; events for you, your kids, and their teddy bears

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge!

  • SCC Car Care Fair
    • Saturday, 9-3 pm.
    • Spokane Community College, automotive building
    • Free checks on air filters, hoses, belts
    • Get your car winter ready
  • Putting your Garden to Bed
    • Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
    • Spokane Public Library South Hill
    • Chores for plant care
    • Learn about general clean up, trees and shrubs, lawns, perennials, berries and roses
    • Reservations required, contact Friends of Manito
  • Teddy Bear Clinic
    • Saturday, 10-1 p.m.
    • Kootenai Health, Coeur d'Alene
    • Bring your child and their favorite stuffed animal
    • Attendees will get the chance to win a giant teddy bear
  • Harvest Festival
    • Saturday, 10-4 p.m.
    • WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm (behind the bear facility), Pullman
    • Pumpkin patch, games, face-painting
    • Pie and cider sales

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS