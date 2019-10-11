Free Fun Friday; events for you, your kids, and their teddy bears
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge!
- SCC Car Care Fair
- Saturday, 9-3 pm.
- Spokane Community College, automotive building
- Free checks on air filters, hoses, belts
- Get your car winter ready
- Putting your Garden to Bed
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
- Spokane Public Library South Hill
- Chores for plant care
- Learn about general clean up, trees and shrubs, lawns, perennials, berries and roses
- Reservations required, contact Friends of Manito
- Teddy Bear Clinic
- Saturday, 10-1 p.m.
- Kootenai Health, Coeur d'Alene
- Bring your child and their favorite stuffed animal
- Attendees will get the chance to win a giant teddy bear
- Harvest Festival
- Saturday, 10-4 p.m.
- WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm (behind the bear facility), Pullman
- Pumpkin patch, games, face-painting
- Pie and cider sales
