Free Fun Friday events
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are plenty of musical activities going on around Spokane all weekend.
-If it's live music you're after, you can head to Maryhill Winery, where Pamela Benton will be playing for free. The doors to the Spokane Tasting Room will be open at 4:30 p.m., and Benton will play until 7:30 p.m.
-Maryhill Winery also has live music on Saturday. Kyle Richard will play from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Spokane Tasting Room.
-On Sunday, Shadle Library will hold a free concert at 3 p.m. Local musician Jermaine Carlton will be playing the saxophone for a full hour.
