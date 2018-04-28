Free Fun Friday Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - The weekend is here, and if you're looking for fun on a budget, this segment is for you.

The Power is Spring Gallery will be available for art lovers at the Avenue West Galley in Spokane Friday and Saturday. Sagle artist T Kurtz brings her pastels to Avenue West Gallery with visions of wild water and forested streams. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Spokane Women Together, which features portraits and stories, is running all month long at the Spokane library. Check out the exhibit from graphic artist Hilary Hart and photographer Rick Singer. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

The Spokane Walk to Defeat ALS is Sunday. What began more than 15 years ago is a grassroots effort to increase awareness has blossomed into a huge event, with great help from Spokane native Steve Gleason.

Then Sunday night is your last chance to check out Research II and Old Tricks at Saranac Art Projects. Check out exhibits from Roger Ralston and Jenny Hyde to wrap up your weekend.