Free events you can do this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking for something to do this weekend? There are a lot of events planned in the Spokane area!

Here are just a few:

Neighbor Day at Felt's Field

You're invited to come get an up close look at both vintage and newer planes at Felt's Field tomorrow. Experts will also be there to answer your questions and teach about the history of the planes. Neighbor Day runs from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It is open to the public and free parking and shuttles will be available.

Pride Parade in downtown Spokane

The Out Spokane Parade and Festival will takeover some downtown streets Saturday. According to Visit Spokane, more than 10,000 people are expected at the annual parade. It starts near the Looff Carrousel at noon. Immediately following the parade will be a Rainbow Festival at Riverfront Park Lilac Meadows (east of the Clock Tower). There will be live entertainment, a resource and business fair, family area and the nYne Pride Bar with beer and wine.

St. George's Trail clean up

If you're looking to get outside, Riverside State Park is holding an event for the community to help clean up St. George's Trail in the Little Spokane Natural Area. The family-friendly event is open to volunteers of all ages and abilities. It runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Organizers suggest volunteers dress for the weather, bring sunscreen, water, and wear close-toed shoes. Volunteers can meet at 5758 W Rutter Parkway. Parking will be through the white gate.

DeLorean Car Show

On Saturday you can go back to the future! There will be a DeLorean Car Show in Riverfront Park from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event is part of the DeLorean Expo happneing in Spokane this weekend, but anyone can attend the show.

