Free dump passes available

Each pass is worth $20

Here's your chance to get a free trip to the dump, and save yourself $20, if you live in Northwest Spokane.

The Northwest Neighborhood Council is giving away the passes this week. They'll be given out Wednesday night at the 7pm council meeting at Browne Elementary School on Driscoll Boulevard.

If there are any passes left over after Wednesday's meeting, they'll be given out on September 22nd at COPS Northwest in the Shadle Center.

If you'd like to get a pass for the dump, please bring photo identification and a utility bill or statement, to prove residency. You must live in the neighborhood bordered by Francis Avenue to the north, Ash and Belt to the east, Wellesley Avenue to the south and the Spokane River to the west.

The free dump passes are paid for through the city's Neighborhood Cleanup Program

