Free concert announced to celebrate renovations of the First Interstate Center for the Arts

The new downtown hotel will be directly south of the INB Performing Arts Center.

The new downtown hotel will be directly south of the INB Performing Arts Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The building once known as the INB Performing Arts Center has a new name and will soon have a new look with a big celebration planned.

The Spokane Public Facilities District recently unveiled the new name and logo, First Interstate Center for the Arts, for the iconic downtown Performing Arts Center.

A $22 million renovation has been underway for months and is in the final stages.

The District will offer a free community concert, ‘Rock the First Interstate Center’ presented by Lydig Construction, on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the improvements.

“The incredible community we live in is what makes this venue so special,” said Stephanie Curran, Chief Executive Officer for the SPFD. “The people who support this venue and the arts are really what it’s all about. We wanted to find a way to celebrate the reopening while also saying ‘thank you’ to the people who make it possible to do what we do.”

The public can claim up to four free general admission tickets starting Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m..



