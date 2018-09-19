Free child vaccination clinic today

Stevee Chapman Free immunization clinics offered at Spokane Public Schools April 13-17

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State law requires each child that attends school be adequately immunized according to a schedule determined by the Washington State Board of Health.

If your child is not up to date on his or her immunizations, there's a free vaccination clinic for any child in any school district tonight at Shaw Middle School. It's from 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

If you can't make it tonight, there's another one on Monday, Sept. 24 at Lidgerwood Elementary from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The Spokane Public School District is working with the Spokane Regional Health District, the WSU Spokane Nursing Program, and the Spokane Rotary to put on the clinics.