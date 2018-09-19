Free child vaccination clinic today
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State law requires each child that attends school be adequately immunized according to a schedule determined by the Washington State Board of Health.
If your child is not up to date on his or her immunizations, there's a free vaccination clinic for any child in any school district tonight at Shaw Middle School. It's from 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
If you can't make it tonight, there's another one on Monday, Sept. 24 at Lidgerwood Elementary from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
The Spokane Public School District is working with the Spokane Regional Health District, the WSU Spokane Nursing Program, and the Spokane Rotary to put on the clinics.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- State marksman kills wolf from pack in northeast Washington
- Top stories for your Wednesday morning
- Free child vaccination clinic today
- Gesser accuser responds to his resignation from WSU
- Spokane veterans heading to help Hurricane Florence recovery
- Medical examiner identifies man found near Centennial Trail