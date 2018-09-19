Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Come make sure you have your most precious cargo secured properly.

In honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week, September 23-29, the Spirit Lake police department is hosting a free Car Seat Safety Check event.

On Friday September 28th from 10 am to noon the PD will have a booth set up at the Timberlake Jr. High School parking lot to help anyone who commutes with children in a car. The school is located at 5830 W. Blackwell Blvd.

Certified child safety seat technicians from Kootenai Health will be there with us to inspect installed car/booster seats for proper fit and safety.

They will also be helping parents identify the most appropriate type of safety seat based on their child’s age, height and weight.

Officers will be there as well to educate drivers on the Idaho laws regarding car seats and to work with the community to create good habits and keep our children safe on the road.

Miller’s Harvest Foods owner, Kevin Miller, is helping sponsor the event by donating money to purchase a limited number of new car seats for people in need.