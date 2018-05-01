Free boat safety course offered by Bonner County Sheriff's Office

SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office will be teaching a Boat Idaho Course on May 5th for the public wanting to learn basic boating laws and safety.

This course will teach you about boating safety and requirements, including necessary equipment. Basic boating laws and the rules of the road with regard to navigation and boater courtesy will be instructed.

The class will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Marine Division boat house located at 4001 North Boyer Road, Sandpoint.

The Sheriff's Office says attendees should expect the class to last about six hours.

It is free to the public and is open to residents of any state.

If you have any questions, want further information, or want to sign up for the course, please call (208) 263-8417 Extension 3125.

Walk-ins are welcome.