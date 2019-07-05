Liberty Lake celebrates the Fourth of July

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The 4th of July festivities are going around all across the country, and residents of Liberty Lake were treated with a full slate of entertainment.

Families filed into Pavilion Park, bringing with them grills and bags sets. Some were even face painting for a good cause.

Hugs and Noses, a volunteer group for Shriner's Hospital, joined the festivities at Liberty Park.

A $3 donation could get your face painted with the proceeds going toward any needed equipment at Shriner's Hospital.

The group says they've been doing this for three years now and have already raised $45,000 to this point.

Music joined the action, too, as the bands "The Rub" and "20 Dollar Bill" entertained residents starting at 6 p.m.

Following the slate of music, a firework show caps off the holiday event.

