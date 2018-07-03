Fourth of July 2018: What you need to know about fireworks Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Fourth of July holiday is a time for family, friends, and traditions. But there are some things you need to know before you get your hands on fireworks this year.

There was a blaze that Spokane Valley Fire fortunately knocked down pretty quickly Sunday night.

"It was a shed fire with 2 trees. We found fireworks in the vicinity, so we do believe that fire was caused by fireworks," said Fire Marshal Greg Rogers.

With no one on the scene, investigators didn't get the answers they were looking for, only a reminder that wind and fireworks are a poor combination

"Keep in mind," Rogers said, "even with the professional firework shows- they have set parameters in regard to the weather, the wind, you can hear the wind today. In regards to it blowing very gusty. That's part of the unknown of when you shoot something off - you don't know where it's gonna end up."

It's not illegal to have fireworks in your possession, but in Spokane County you can only set them off at the following locations:

-Airway Heights from 9 a.m. to midnight Wednesday

-Medical Lake from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday

-Deer Park from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

Idaho cities like Coeur d'Alene also have strict fireworks laws - and you're playing with fire if you break any city regulations.