Four-year-old battling leukemia fulfills dream at Fairchild AFB

SPOKANE, Wash. - "What do you want to do before you die?" -- it's a question we've all asked ourselves before, but one that a four-year-old boy from Richland was forced to face way too soon.

L.J. Now has been battling acute myeloid leukemia since he was just two-years-old. The cancer attacks the blood and bone marrow and his mom Sammy told KXLY4 L.J. was diagnosed with a rare mutation that doctors don't know how to treat.

"As of right now he has a five percent survival rate," Sammy said. "It's heartbreaking. It's a struggle, being in limbo. Not knowing how much time you have."

The Now family lived up to their last name Friday by teaching us something we can all learn: to live in the now.

L.J. has gone through more in his four years than any of us can imagine. For a few hours on Friday, though, all of it washed away. He was able to feel like a kid again when he got a tour of Fairchild Air Force Base's 36th Rescue Squadron.

"It turns out that when you ask a bunch of guys to do something nice for a kid who deserves it, it's pretty easy to get a lot of volunteers," said chief of standardization evaluation for the 36th Rescue Squadron Kyle Nelson, who set the event in motion.

Dozens of airmen watched as L.J. traded in his Captain America Cape for a flight suit, was named an honorary pilot and hopped in the front seat of a UH-1N Huey helicopter.

"He's able to be a kid and not have to worry about being in the hospital or going through treatments, so it's nice as a mom to see your kid be normal," Sammy said.

Sammy told KXLY4 her family will see several doctors next week to review treatment options for L.J., who, she said, will remember Friday forever.