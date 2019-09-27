Four-vehicle crash causing backups along westbound I-90 at Freya

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A four-car crash is causing backups along westbound I-90 near the Freya St. exit.

The left lane is completely blocked.

Been a rough morning WB I 90 into Spokane.



Earlier crash has been cleared at Division.



Now working multiple vehicle crash WB at Freya blocking left lane.



Not how we want to start a Friday — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) September 27, 2019

Washington State Patrol troopers are responding to the scene. Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no one was seriously injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.