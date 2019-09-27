News

Four-vehicle crash causing backups along westbound I-90 at Freya

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 08:34 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:15 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A four-car crash is causing backups along westbound I-90 near the Freya St. exit. 

The left lane is completely blocked. 

Washington State Patrol troopers are responding to the scene. Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no one was seriously injured. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS