Four suspects named in Stevens county illegal breeding operations

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has named four people as suspects in the investigation into two illegal breeding operations where hundreds of dogs were rescued last week.

68-year-old David Clark and 75-year-old Carolyn Clark of Ford, and 63-year-old Stephen Mark McDowell and 61-year-old Linley Staples of Nine Mile Falls are all under investigation. None of them are currently listed as inmates in the Stevens County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office now wants to hear from anyone who might have bought a puppy from these breeders. The dogs were sold across the nation, mostly on the website puppyfinder.com. Most were small breed long- or short-haired Chihuahuas.

Lots of people have contacted the Sheriff's Office asking if their lost or stolen dog might have been found at one of the puppy mills. They're in the process of checking each dog for a microchip and will notify owners if their dog is found. The Sheriff's Office did say no medium, or large dogs were found.

Many have also reached out wanting to help foster or adopt the rescued dogs. The Sheriff's Office assures you the pups are getting the care they need, and will be turned over to local shelters and rescue groups to be put up for adoption as soon as possible.

When that happens, they'll post a list of rescue groups that have the dogs available to the public.

Staff at SCSO say they've received so many calls regarding these cases, they just can't get back to everyone right now. If you have a question or information for investigators, they ask that you email it to puppymillinfo@stevenscountywa.gov

Find more information on the Stevens County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.