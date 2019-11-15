Four free things you can do this weekend

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Free fun Friday Free fun Friday

Are you in the holiday spirit yet? These two local events this weekend might help you feel festive!

The Poinsettia is considered the traditional Christmas flower. Friday and Saturday, you can tour a whole greenhouse full of them. The Plant Farm, in Spokane Valley, will offer free poinsettia tours every hour from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will also be prizes and refreshments. The Plant Farm is at 14208 E 4th Ave. You can call 509-926-9397 to schedule a private tour for a group of ten or more people.

In the Coeur d'Alene, the Choose Local Holiday Fest promises to bring holiday magic. The halls and food courts of the Silver Lake Mall will be filled with local vendors, live music, food, wine and beer on Saturday. Organizers say more than 100 local businesses will be at the market from noon to 5 p.m.

If you need something to keep the kids entertained, Spark Central is having a Drop In & Science event Saturday afternoon. The "resident mad scientist" will be leading experiments which range from "gross to glorious." All kids are welcome but children under six should have an adult to experiment with them.

Need to warm up from the cold? This event will definitely help! Beyoutiful hot yoga studio is hosting a free hot Vinyasa class Saturday. Go to the studio at 3017 S. Grand Blvd. at 12:30 p.m.