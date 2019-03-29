News

Four free events you can go to this weekend

By:

Posted: Mar 29, 2019 10:16 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 11:36 AM PDT

Four free events you can go to this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are your free events you can take part in this weekend, free of charge:

  • March of the Ponderosas
    • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Trailhead (near High Drive & Manito)
    • Plant ponderosa pine, serviceberry
    • Bring water, work gloves, sturdy shoes, jacket
  • Moms' Night Out Yoga
    • Saturday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
    • Abide Yoga Collective
    • All fitness levels welcome
  • Strike Class
    • Saturday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
    • Lululemon, River Park Square
    • Boxing, shadowboxing, mitt work
    • Endurance and strength training
  • Performance Nutrition Talk
    • Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.
    • Beyoutiful Hot Yoga (South Hill)
    • Learn to plan a healthy diet
    • For all athletic levels

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS