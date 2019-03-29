Four free events you can go to this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are your free events you can take part in this weekend, free of charge:

March of the Ponderosas Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trailhead (near High Drive & Manito) Plant ponderosa pine, serviceberry Bring water, work gloves, sturdy shoes, jacket

Moms' Night Out Yoga Saturday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Abide Yoga Collective All fitness levels welcome

Strike Class Saturday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Lululemon, River Park Square Boxing, shadowboxing, mitt work Endurance and strength training

Performance Nutrition Talk Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. Beyoutiful Hot Yoga (South Hill) Learn to plan a healthy diet For all athletic levels



