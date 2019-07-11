Four baby raccoons being rehabilitated at WSU

PULLMAN, Wash. - Four baby raccoons are being treated at Washington State University’s veterinary teaching hospital after they were found starving.

Veterinarians believe their mother may have been run over and killed.

Despite their unfortunate beginning, the babies are healing and have become quite energetic. Veterinarians hope they will be able to be released back into the wild soon.

One baby is still struggling; he has an upper respiratory infection and goopy eyes. Veterinarians said he was being kept illegally as a pet before he came into their care.

Dr. Finch, the wildlife vet at WSU, has particular way of describing raccoons that she hopes talks the public out of doing the same.

“Think of two-year-olds on crack with an anger issue, they will get into anything they can open,” said Finch.

Another concern is keeping them dehumanized and ready for release. Finch said the little stinkers have been growing and biting; something she’s pleased with. She said she does not want them to trust people and get into trouble.

