Foster homes needed for Spokane cats
Spokane - SCRAPS, the Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Services, said they have a large number of cats who are under the weather.
Cats that arrive at the shelter sick are often too stressed out there to recover quickly.
The shelter is out of isolation space and is now asking the public for help. If you have a spare bathroom, separate laundry room, or other small, secure space, please consider fostering one of these sick animals until they are well.
SCRAPS will also provide all the training and supplies you need.
If you are interested, you can email SCRAPS directly at SCRAPSRescue@spokanecounty.org.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Two men arrested in Smelterville following lengthy K-9 search
- Wells Fargo building to be sold to Washington Trust Bank
- 'Gonzaga mascot' interrupts Jimmy Kimmel's monologue
- Esmeralda golf course prepares to open with warm weather
- Gonzaga strikes a deal to get more out of tournament success
- Kittitas community remembers fallen deputy at vigil