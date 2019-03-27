News

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 12:22 PM PDT

Foster homes needed for Spokane cats

Spokane - SCRAPS, the Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Services, said they have a large number of cats who are under the weather.

Cats that arrive at the shelter sick are often too stressed out there to recover quickly.

The shelter is out of isolation space and is now asking the public for help. If you have a spare bathroom, separate laundry room, or other small, secure space, please consider fostering one of these sick animals until they are well.

SCRAPS will also provide all the training and supplies you need.

If you are interested, you can email SCRAPS directly at  SCRAPSRescue@spokanecounty.org.

