Former Zag teaches youth fundamentals at Hoopfest Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - When it comes to basketball season, the stars of Spokane are definitely the members of Gonzaga men's basketball team.

Nigel Williams-Goss, a Zag alumni, who now plays professionally overseas, was giving back to the community Friday afternoon.

Williams-Goss took over Center Court to put on a basketball clinic for local kids, to teach them the fundamentals of dribbling, shooting, and passing, all for free.

"I love working with the kids in the area that love to play the game," said Williams-Goss. "I had a really fun time and I thought, you know, we got a little bit better today."

Williams-Goss says if there's one thing he tries to instill in the kids he teaches, it's to work hard.