Former WSU, UI, UW and Seahawks players pursue the XFL

SEATTLE - The XFL is bringing former college players the opportunity to continue their football careers. The XFL saw one season in 2001 before ceasing operation, but now WWE owner Vince McMahon is bringing back the league. The inaugural season is set for February 2020.

Many of the states former college stars are looking for an opportunity to make a roster.

On Saturday, June 22nd, the XFL held a showcase in Seattle with about 100 athletes in attendance, including five from Washington State, five from University of Idaho, five from Washington, and even a few former Seahawks.

Former Cougars Peyton Pelluer (2013-18) and Logan Tago (DT 2015-18) attended, but are still seeking a chance at the NFL. Tago was invited to the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp, and Pelluer to the Browns.

Robert Taylor (SS 2016-17) signed with the San Antonio commanders in 2018, but found himself without a team after the AAF collapsed before the end of its inaugural season.

Marcellus Pippins (SS 2014-17) recently had a stint in the Canadian Football League until being released by the Montreal Alouettes weeks ago. Former Coug Devonte McClain (OT 2012-15) currently plays for Montreal, and also attended the showcase.

Former University of Idaho stars also competed to leave a good impression on the scouts. They included the former Vandals Matt Lineham (QB 2015-19), Jordan Rose (OT 2015-19), Quinton Bradley (DE 2015-19), Aaron Duckworth (RB 2012-16) and Corey Toomer (LB 2009-11).

Toomer was originally drafted to the Seattle Seahawks, where he was a member of 2013 Superbowl championship team. After holding a spot on a variety of different NFL rosters, he was released by the Green Bay Packers in November 2018, and currently plays in the CFL for the BC Lions.

Defensive end Chase Demoor was the lone alumnus of Central Washington University in attnedence

Former Washington Huskies Alameda Ta’amu (DT 2008-11), Diandre Campbell (LB 2010-14), Hau’olu Kikasha (LB 2010-14), Tani Tipou (DT 2010-14), and Keith Price (QB 2010-13) also made appearances.

The Seahawks selected Price as an undrafted free agent in 2014, before releasing him that June. Former Seahawks strong safety Ryan Murphy also attended the showcase.

There are two more XFL summer showcases where prospect XFL players can show their skills and hopefully, make a roster.

The XFL does not have a set date for the draft, but plans to hold it after NFL teams make their final roster cuts in early September. Each player who participates in the showcase will be evaluated, and placed into a tier. Each of the eight teams is only allowed to draft a certain amount of players of each tier.

Seattle is one of the eight cities selected to host an XFL team. The unnamed team will play at Century Link Field.

