Former WSU QB Luke Falk drafted by Tennessee

Courtesy: Tennessee Titans (Twitter)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk will be looking for a home in Nashville after being selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 199th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Falk, who started for three full seasons at Washington State, finished his career in Pullman with 14,481 passing yards, 119 touchdowns, and a 68.3 completion percentage. He helped lead the Cougars to three consecutive bowl game appearances from 2015-2017 where he was 1-1 as a starter. He missed the 2017 holiday bowl due to a wrist injury.

Falk is the Pac-12 all-time leader in passing yards (14,481) and touchdowns (119), which are both WSU records, as well.

In Tennessee, Falk will back-up starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, a former Pac-12 star who played football at Oregon from 2012-2014.

In addition to Falk, former WSU offensive lineman Cole Madison was selected in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers. Madison started at right tackle for four seasons in Pullman (2014-2017).

Other Cougar hopefuls Hercules Mata'afa and Tavares Martin Jr. have yet to be drafted.