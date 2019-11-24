Former treasurer for Finch Elementary PTO arrested for money laundering
SPOKANE, Wash. - The former treasurer of the Finch Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the group.
Spokane Police arrested Mandie L. Russell, 29, Friday. Police said Russell recently made questionable transactions that were found in PTO bank records. That tipped them off to the larger scheme.
Officers believe Russell may have stolen at least $34,000 dollars. The thefts are believed to have happened between January 2018 and now.
Russell was arrested for theft and money laundering.
The investigation is ongoing.
