Former Seahawk Malik McDowell suspended two games after altercation with police officer

NFL via CNN Newsource

NEW YORK - On Friday the NFL announced it has suspended former Seahawks defensive lineman Malik McDowell for two games after footage showed him in an altercation with a police officer at a Michigan gas station back in February.

Surveillance footage of the incident was posted by TMZ sports on Tuesday.

In the video, McDowell is seen in a physical altercation with a police officer before the officer uses a taser to subdue him.

McDowell was charged with assault and resisting arrest, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His court date is set for July 29th.

McDowell had previously been arrested for disorderly conduct in December 2017 after an altercation at a bar in Atlanta.

McDowell was a star at Michigan State from 2014-16. At 6’6”, 300 pounds, he had a lot of pro potential. The Seahawks selected McDowell with the 35th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. A few weeks prior to Seattle’s training camp, he was injured in an ATV accident and placed on injury reserve. McDowell never played a game for the Seahawks and was released in 2018. The Seahawks also sued to recoup part of his signing bonus.

McDowell recently had a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but has yet to sign anywhere after being released from the Seahawks. If he signs with a team for the 2019 season, or any season beyond, he will miss the first two games.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.