Former pediatrician found guilty in sex assault case

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana jury has found a former Browning pediatrician guilty on four of five counts in a 25-year-old sexual abuse case.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the jury returned the verdict in the trial of Stanley P. Weber after nearly four hours of deliberation Thursday.

Weber was found guilty of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, abusive sexual contact of a minor and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child for engaging in sexual acts with two boys while he was working for Indian Health Services in Browning.

He was found not guilty of attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

Weber showed no reaction as the verdict was read and remained in custody.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.