Former LCHS student accused of online threats to plead guilty to harassment charge

SPOKANE, Wash. - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a former Lewis and Clark High School student charged with making threats against the school and students.

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office confirmed with 4 News Now that Ryan Lee is pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of harassment.

As part of the negotiation, the court dropped an additional gross misdemeanor charge of harassment, as well as a cyberstalking charge.

Lee was charged with making threats against Lewis and Clark students on several occasions.

Last month, a judge threw out a confession he made while under arrest. The judge said officers did not have probable cause to stop a vehicle Lee was riding in. In that case, Lee's confession was the strongest evidence against him. His trial had been set for January.

Lee is scheduled to be in court next Thursday afternoon. During the hearing, victim impact statements will be made. Lee has the opportunity to make a statement, if he chooses to. This will also be the time the court rules on fines, fees and sentencing.

