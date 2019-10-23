Former LCHS student accused of harassment will be sentenced tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Lewis & Clark student Ryan Lee is set to formally enter his plea and be sentenced Thursday afternoon, facing charges of threatening his class and school.

His plea hearing is slated for 2:30 p.m., during which victim impact statements will be made. Lee, himself, also will have the opportunity to make a statement, if he chooses.

This hearing will determine sentencing, fines and fees.

Previously, the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Lee took a plea deal last week, pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of harassment. Part of the deal ensured that an additional misdemeanor harassment charge and a cyberstalking charge were dropped.

Last month, a judge threw out a confession he made while under arrest. The judge said officers did not have probable cause to stop a vehicle Lee was riding in. In that case, Lee's confession was the strongest evidence against him. His trial had been set for January.

