Former LCHS student accused of harassment will be sentenced tomorrow
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Lewis & Clark student Ryan Lee is set to formally enter his plea and be sentenced Thursday afternoon, facing charges of threatening his class and school.
His plea hearing is slated for 2:30 p.m., during which victim impact statements will be made. Lee, himself, also will have the opportunity to make a statement, if he chooses.
RELATED: Former LCHS student accused of online threats to plead guilty to harassment charge
This hearing will determine sentencing, fines and fees.
Previously, the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Lee took a plea deal last week, pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of harassment. Part of the deal ensured that an additional misdemeanor harassment charge and a cyberstalking charge were dropped.
RELATED: Plea deal reached in Lewis and Clark H.S. threat case
Last month, a judge threw out a confession he made while under arrest. The judge said officers did not have probable cause to stop a vehicle Lee was riding in. In that case, Lee's confession was the strongest evidence against him. His trial had been set for January.
RELATED: Judge to decide if confession of former LC student accused of online threats will be thrown out
Previous Story
Talk of fining students for vaping has Spokane school board members divided
Next Story
Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Talk of fining students for vaping has Spokane school board members divided
- Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days
- Mayoral candidates discuss Spokane's new homeless shelter
- Mayoral candidates talk tactics leading up to Spokane's general election
- Spokane School Board considering fining students $103 if caught vaping at school
- Three child luring attempts reported near Ness Elementary in two months, parent says