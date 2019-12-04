Former executive of Fasteners, Inc. to be sentenced for tax evasion

SPOKANE, Wash. - A former executive of Fasteners, Inc. will be sentenced on Wednesday for embezzling thousands of dollars in company funds.

William K. Jones pleaded guilty to four counts of tax evasion in January of this year.

Previously, Jones was the general business manager of Fasteners, Inc., where he worked for 16 years.

Court documents show it wasn’t until the sale of the company in 2015 that the owner became aware of over $310,000 in missing revenue.

Jones has been asked to pay $310,453 in restitution to Berkley North Pacific Insurance Company and the owner of Fasteners, Inc.

Additionally, Jones has been asked to pay $92,737 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for failing to report his income taxes over a 4-year span.

According to court documents, Jones believed the money he took was “well deserved.”

His sentencing will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.