Former deputy convicted of murder is back in Yakima, records show

Thomas Dibartolo , convicted killer, will be released from Department of Corrections custody

SPOKANE, Wash. - One of Spokane’s most notorious killers has been transferred back to a work release facility in Yakima, according to a state database.

Former Spokane Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Dibartolo was convicted of killing his wife in the late 1990s.

With the end of his 26-year prison sentence now in sight, Dibartolo appeared in Spokane Superior Court to determine the terms of his release in early November.

He was then checked back into the Spokane County Jail.

On Wedenesday, however, updated jail records show Dibartolo was transferred from Spokane County Detention Services and taken back to a work release facility in Yakima.

After being convicted of his wife’s murder, Dibartolo spent most of his time in a prison in Rhode Island before being transferred to the Ahtanum View Work Release facility.