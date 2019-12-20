Former commissioner Mielke joining Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash - Former Spokane County commissioner Todd Mielke will join the Spokane County Sheriff's Office as the Chief Administrative Officer, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Mielke was a state representative, then a commissioner from 2014 to 2016. Most recently, he worked as the CEO of Greater Spokane Incorporated.

According to the sheriff's office, Mielke will be responsible for the overall direction and oversight of administrative, financial, risk management and government affairs services for the sheriff's office. He will also be in charge of special projects and initiatives.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office says this not a new position, but a reorganization. 4 News Now reached out to the county to get salary information for the position, but have not yet heard back.

"This Sheriff has been one of the most visible officials in the region," Mielke said. "I look forward to supporting his efforts for continuous improvement and providing citizens with one of the best law enforcement agencies in the northwest."