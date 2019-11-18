Forestry workers find human remains in Metaline Falls

Creative Commons

METALINE FALLS, Wash. - Forestry workers recently found human remains in a wooded area in Metaline Falls.

Deputies from the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, near milepost 6 on Boundary Road, and confirmed the bones were skeletal human remains and on personal property.

Investigators believe the remains had been there for several years.

The Washington State Patrol’s Criminal Investigation Team assisted in processing the scene and collecting evidence. The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in King County for DNA and dental records analysis in an attempt to identify the remains.

Anyone with possible information on the identification of this person is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-447-1980.